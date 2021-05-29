Where is my tax return?

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many people all across the country seem to be asking one common question.


Experts say there are a number of factors that have led to massive delays in the processing of this year’s returns.


One big reason is that cutbacks over years have led to major staffing issues within the the IRS.


Also the pandemic caused many IRS offices to temporarily shut down, while other employees were forced to work remotely.


Add to that the fact that the agency also had to send out tens of millions of stimulus payments, and it has all contributed to a major back log in returns. .

