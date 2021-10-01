Whether you want pottery or popcorn, Oglebayfest has it

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – The beloved festival was put on hold last year due to COVID, but this weekend, it’s back. It seems to be drawing more people than ever, with a pent-up desire for arts, crafts, music and food.

Early Friday morning, vendors were setting up booths and people were already browsing and buying. And everyone agreed it was picture perfect weather for the return of the festival.

“We have entertainment and music and food and all the fun things for everybody to do,” said Rodney Haley, Oglebay vice president of operations.

In the Mansion Woods, the Oglebay Institute Artist Market offers hand crafted items for sale.

“ We have painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics and lovely bags,” said Rick Morgan, director of the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

The Gourmet Market has specialty foods and more.

“We have seven different wineries up here so people can come and sample all the great wines that we have to offer,” Morgan added.

The Ohio County Country Fair, at Site One, was founded to help people understand where their food comes from.

“There’s a pretty big disconnect between the agriculture community and our urban communities and so we’re just trying to help people learn where their fruits and vegetables come from, where their meats come from, and get a better connection to the more rural landscapes around us,” said Karen Cox, Ohio County Extension Agent.

The Ohio County Country Fair offers demonstrations of everything from quilting to making butter.

Oglebayfest continues all weekend. Two of the most popular parts of the festival are the parade and the fireworks. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and the fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.