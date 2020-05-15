Whitewater rafting, gyms among the next West Virginia businesses to open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Whitewater rafting is big business in West Virginia, and the spring and summer season usually kicks-off in April.

An industry leader appeared on our state-wide town hall meeting last night, “Opening West Virginia.” He said the industry is in real trouble due to the pandemic. The industry needed help, and that timing was critical.

“For our business, where we bring in 90 percent of our revenue from Memorial Day to Labor Day, is when we make a year’s worth of revenue,” said Haynes Mansfield, of Ace Adventures Resort.

Less than 24-hours later Governor Justice re-opened rafting, but there will be limitations to keep people distanced and safe from COVID-19 when the industry opens Thursday, May 21.

“Limiting the number in a raft to six people. And limiting in a bus that is probably capable of hauling 50 or 55 people, limiting the bus ride to 18 people,” says Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

White water rafting opens the same day the state will re-open the Hatfield and McCoy Trails – one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. It was closed two months ago over fears it was drawing visitors from COVID infected adjacent states.

The governor also announced that all gyms and fitness centers could open on Monday, May 18. Previously only medically supervised exercise businesses were allowed to open.

“In an effort to promote more recreational activities, Governor Justice said outdoor guided fishing, and outdoor guided rock climbing could resume in the Mountain State on Friday May 15th,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.