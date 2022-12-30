(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A criminal complaint filed in Idaho charges Kohberger with four counts first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

Kohberger remained in Pennsylvania Friday afternoon awaiting extradition to Latah County.

Kohberger is scheduled for an extradition hearing Tuesday, Monroe County court records show. More information surrounding investigators’ suspicions will likely be available only after Kohberger is served with an arrest warrant in Idaho, officials said. Police have not commented about a possible motive and declined to say whether Kohberger knew the students.

I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he “asked if anyone else was arrested.”

I’m told he had a “quiet, blank stare.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Kohberger’s arrest is linked to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. During the weeks-long investigation into their deaths, police chased thousands of tips after the crime drew nationwide attention.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

Officers have since discovered the Hyundai Elantra they were looking for, but have yet to locate the weapon used during the stabbings, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

Officers did not say whether they specifically received tips about Kohberger.

The 28-year-old was attending Washington State University as a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the time of his arrest, investigators confirmed Friday. The school is just miles across state lines from Moscow, Idaho.

A minor traffic citation he received in August out of Latah County, Idaho suggests that he had previously been in the area where Moscow is located. There is no known connection between that violation and the November deaths.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University, the school confirmed to NewsNation.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

A DeSales student with the same name was part of a research project that involved surveying people about crimes they had committed.

A Reddit post from this spring by someone who identified themselves as Kohberger and listed a university email with the initials “BK” sought participants for the anonymous survey. It is unclear if Kohberger made the post.

A since-deleted Reddit post from earlier this year was made by someone who identified themselves as Bryan and used an email with the initials “BK.”

The survey — which was removed from the university website Friday — included questions about respondents’ feelings and emotions while committing an offense, how they identified their target, what they did when they left and additional questions about their mental state.

The Reddit post was also removed Friday and the poster’s account has been suspended.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.