OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 21 talented young women from across the Ohio Valley showed off their skills Thursday evening, vying to become the Queen of Queens.

The OVAC Queen of Queens competition is a high school talent pageant that includes young ladies from up to 50 conference schools.

Our very own 7 News anchor Stephanie Grindley served as the MC for the event.

But who has claimed the title this year? Well, the Queen will be announced at the OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Game this Saturday. The game begins at Wheeling Island Stadium at 7:15.

We will be streaming the game live on our website WTRF.com, and our Facebook page.