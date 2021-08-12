Who will become the ‘Valley’s Next Big Star’?

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Salsa Joe’s is look for ‘The Valley’s Next Big Star’.

On August 21, the restaurant will be hosting an amateur music contest. The first place prize is $500.

We were really thinking and concentrating on the youth when we decided to have this small talent show contest. This can be a single vocalist or a garage band or it could be anyone who is in college who’s not professional or making money on a circuit. We encourage them to come out. This could be their next break. Tom Strussion, Owner of Salsa Joe’s

Strussion said the purpose of this event is to promote young talent from right here in the Ohio Valley.

You can call or sign up right on their Facebook page to preform.