WHEELING. W.Va (WTRF) – Twenty-four local celebrities will be taking the stage of The Capitol Theatre and dancing the night away for a good cause.

Augusta Levy Learning Center announced plans for their 12th Annual Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars with some new fun activities.

This is their biggest fundraiser, and the proceeds help Augusta Levy’s programs and direct services for autistic children.

For the first time, there will be a dinner before the competition, online voting for the People’s Choice award starting on October 1 and a TikTok challenge.

“We’re going to offer that you can either purchase a ticket with just the ticket to the show or you can do dinner and a ticket. So, we’re very excited to offer that at the ballroom prior to the show around 5:30 p.m. And then you come down and enjoy the evening. Coming to fundraisers like this, being willing to donate eight weeks of dancing to help benefit Augusta Levy, we truly would not exist without our community and we’re just so thankful.” Angie Wood | Executive Director, Augusta Levy

Our very own 7News Anchors are taking part in the event this year.

Taylor Long is co-hosting, and Baylee Martin will be on the stage dancing!

Here is the 2023 Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars line-up:

Captain Inspector at Wheeling Fire Department, Tobian Tyler Bachman will dance with the owner of Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, Megan Campbell.

Pine Room Studios Co-founder and COO, Brian Campbell dancing with, Turn It Out Dance Academy Instructor, Payton Nickerson.

Rick Veon, Belmont Brewerks Owner is dancing with the Owner of Dynamic Dance Force, Cassidy Sansone.

Financial Advisor with McKenzie Riedel Wealth Management, Robert Felton is dancing with Aivri Ruttencutter from Rysing Star Dance Academy.

WTRF 7News Anchor, Baylee Martin dancing with Arthur Murray Dance Instructor,

Nathan Stark.

Wesbanco Bank’s Corey Albers is dancing with Arthur Murray’s Dance Specialist, Maddie

Copeland.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Disaster Preparedness Advisor, Dana Roscoe is dancing with Freelance Dancer, Patrick Viola.

Brad Becca, owner of BB Athletics dancing with Turn It Out Dance Academy Dancer, Jayden Burge.

Tunnel Ridge Mine, Vice President of Operations, Eric Anderson, dancing with, Take A Bow Dance Centre Teacher, Lynsey Yoho.

A Special Wish Ohio Valley Chapter’s Executive Director, Annmarie O’Grady dancing with, Studio MC Instructor, Caleb Cooper.

Detective Sargent with Wheeling Police, Rob Safreed dancing with Studio MC Instructor, Alexandra Mitchell.

Jayla Robinson, an Ohio valley realtor and co-host of the hit podcast ” AskYourselfWhyNot” dancing with Freelance dancer, Walker Holloway.

7News is a proud media sponsor of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars.

For more details, visit Augusta Levy’s website or The Capitol Theatre’s website.