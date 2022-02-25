PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race.

The information provided about each candidate below is based on their campaign websites or information gathered by abc27 reporters. To learn more beyond the information provided, visit each candidates campaign website below:

Republicans

The former hedge fund CEO for Bridgewater Associates joined the Senate race at the start of January 2022. Just two weeks later, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas headlined a rally for Dave McCormick at a skeet shooting facility near Allentown.

McCormick’s career in politics includes his time as a Treasury official for former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Carla Sands, who was former president Donald Trump’s Danish Ambassador, announced her candidacy for the open Senate seat back in July 2021 at a Cumberland County rally.

“The race is getting real,” Sands told abc27’s Dennis Owens. “Others are in the race as well but I told [former President Donald Trump] I’m the only one that’s not a rino but can also get elected.”

Not too far behind Sands, Jeff Bartos announced his candidacy in March 2021. He was the second Republican candidate to enter the race.

In the 2018 campaign cycle, Bartos was the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. Outside of politics, he owns a contracting company and several real estate acquisition and developing companies in the Greater Philadelphia market.

The founder and intelligence director of Tactical Rabbit announced his candidacy for the open Senate seat in February 2021. Everett Stern is known, as described on his campaign website, as a “whistle blower for federal law enforcement.” Born in New York City, Stern has been a resident of Pennsylvania since his move in 2011.

The Philadelphia attorney launched his campaign for Senate at the beginning of January 2022. Last year, George Bochetto helped prevent a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus from being torn down in Philadelphia, according to the Associated Press.

Host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center announced his candidacy in December 2021.

While Mehmet Oz lives in New Jersey and works in New York, he told abc27’s Owens, “I actually think people are much less concerned about where I’m from than what I stand for and the values that I hold are deeply held by many Pennsylvanians.”

Business and health care attorney Sean Gale announced his candidacy in February 2021. Gale’s brother Joe is also in the midst of campaigning for Pennsylvania governor to fill Governor Tom Wolf’s seat.

The former adjunct Professor of Corporate Finance joined the race in April 2021. Kathy Barnette previously ran in 2020 to represent Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District.

Barnette is also known for her career as a regular commentator for Fox News.

After launching and dropping a campaign to challenge Scott Perry for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district seat, the Hershey Republican announced his run for Senate. He filed with the Federal Election Commission in April 2021.

The candidate from Oil City filed with the Federal Election Commission in May 2021.

The candidate from Ashland filed with the Federal Election Commission in August 2021.

The candidate from Weedville filed with the Federal Election Commission in February 2021.

The candidate from Allison Park filed with the Federal Election Commission in March 2021.

The candidate from Shamokin filed with the Federal Election Commission in October 2021.

Democrats

The U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 17th District, which includes much of the Pittsburgh area and all of Beaver County, announced his run for the open Senate seat in August 2021. Conor Lamb seeks the nomination as a former Marine who is now the vice chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in Congress.

At the meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee on Jan. 30, where no endorsement for U.S. Senate was offered, Lamb led the way with just a few votes short at 60%.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor made his candidacy official in February 2021. A month prior to his announcement, Fetterman had an exploratory fundraising campaign that raised over $1 million.

Fetterman previously ran for and served as mayor of Braddock from 2005 until 2019.

At the meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee on Jan. 30, Fetterman finished second in votes.

As the second Democrat to enter the race, Philadelphia’s Malcolm Kenyatta announced his candidacy in February 2021. Kenyatta is the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 181st district.

At the meeting of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee on Jan. 30, Kenyatta finished third in votes.

Kevin Baumlin, a doctor of 30 years and chair of emergency medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in April 2021. If elected, the Philadelphia doctor plans to use his years of medical experience to focus on Pennsylvania’s healthcare system.

The candidate from Montgomery County filed with the Federal Election Commission in February 2021. Alexandra Khalil is a former small business owner, a member of the Jenkintown Borough council, and ran as a Bernie Sanders delegate for Montgomery County in 2016.

Dropped Out:

Eric Orts

Sharif Street

Val Arkoosh

The Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners joined the race for the open Senate seat in April 2021. She dropped out of the race on Friday, Feb. 4. “My name may not be on the ballot, but make no mistake, I will still be fighting every day to help win this election. There’s too much at stake,” Arkoosh said in her announcement.

This page will continue to be updated as candidates join or drop from the race. Information about each candidate will also be updated as we get closer to May 17. Candidates confirmed thus far is based on official announcements and filings with the Federal Election Commission. Visit Pennsylvania Politics or Your Local Election HQ on abc27.com for more information on upcoming elections.