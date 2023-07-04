WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hazmat units were called into the White House on Sunday, July 2, after a white powdery substance was found in the library during a routine inspection by U.S. Secret Service, according to Newsweek.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters donned hazmat suits to respond to the call, and a prompt evacuation of the White House took place.

According to audio footage from opnmhz.com, a preliminary narc kit tested positive for a possibility of heroin opiates and amphetamines. A Gemini Chemical Identification Analyzer confirmed the substance to be cocaine, hydrochloride, with a yellow line indication.

The U.S. Secret Service is now investigating how the substance entered the White House in the first place.

Newsweek reports that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were not in the White House at the time of the discovery.

According to DailyMail, the discovery comes just two days after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

This news only fuels the rumors of addiction that haunt the President’s only living son.

Newsmax host, Rob Schmitt had some alleging Tweets about the matter, stating the adults are back in charge.

As of this time, neither President Joe Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden have commented on the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, July 4, 2023)