WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For most of us, the Ohio River silently flows by day after day, ebbing and flowing just like it always has.

But the American Rivers group sees a 981-mile-long problem ahead, naming it the second highest at-risk river in the entire country.

The 2023 Endangered Rivers list was selected based on three criteria: the river’s significance to wildlife and people, the size of the threat to the river, and how much of an opportunity exists to mitigate that threat.

The group names pollution and climate change as particular problems for the Ohio, with more flooding and toxic algae ahead if nothing is done.

It is the drinking water source for more than 5 million people, and it really serves as the backbone of our economy and really always has…Certainly Appalachia is one of the ways where we see folks who have really struggled with legacy pollution and maybe in poverty who have really borne the brunt of a lot of the challenges with the Ohio River, and that’s just going to get worse if we don’t start to really address problems. Heather Taylor-Miesle, Senior VP of Advocacy and Regional Conservation

American Rivers hopes the high ranking can bring more support for the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.

Taylor-Miesle calls their help with the East Palestine derailment crucial, as they tracked the plume over Ohio’s largest river.

They’re also looking to draw eyes to the upcoming Congressional appropriations.

They want more federal funding to be drawn to river-protecting infrastructure, so that the next chemical spill won’t lead to months and years of uncertainty.