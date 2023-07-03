WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As you might have already seen some fireworks lighting up the sky, it’s important to know just how dangerous they can be.

The Fourth of July is one of the biggest holidays where fireworks are present.

With this comes the need for extra caution when setting them off.

It is important to always keep a safe distance from the fireworks, only allow one person to set off fireworks at a time, and always keep a bucket of water or a hose close in case of a malfunction.

Although it might seem rare, the number of injuries caused by fireworks each year is extremely high.

”There are about 11,000 E.R. visits attributed to fireworks each year. Even in the simplest fireworks, like sparklers, attribute about 600 visits, mostly to injuries to the hands, sometimes to the face.” Dr. Tony Aprea – WVU Medicine Wheeling Chief Medical Officer

It is important to keep children and pets far away from fireworks and be sure that the person setting them off is aware of themselves and those around them.

We wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July.