MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At Washington Lands Elementary School, it’s Wildcat Wally they watch to see if there will be six more weeks of winter.

They prefer Wildcat Wally since they’re the Washington Lands Wildcats. Playing the part of Wally this year was the real-life Mr. Crinkle from the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

They lifted him out of his carrier and the three-year-old yellow tabby whispered the answer to Physical Education teacher Michael Grimm, who revealed the forecast to the students.

“Faithful followers, my shadow I see. Six more weeks of winter is what is to be. Yay! Yay!” Michael Grimm, Phys Ed Teacher

“Mr. Crinkle goes back to the Marshall County Animal Shelter and his adoption fee has been paid by an anonymous donor so he is ready to be adopted.” Becky Hinerman, Speech Therapist

“For Groundhog Day, we put the whole school together, we did a polka, we brought out the wildcat, so it brings them closer to groundhog day and let’s them know what it’s all about.” Eli Lambie, Music Teacher

The students have been preparing for this day for a while. They collected 362 dollars to donate to the Marshall County Animal Shelter to help sponsor the adoption of cats and dogs who need a forever home.

And they learned how to do the polka!