Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – A jury has just announced that they found William Carmen guilty on all charges related to the murder of Anorah Schostag.

7News has been closely following this murder trial since Monday, and the jury began their deliberations Thursday afternoon after hearing closing statements from the prosecution and the defense.

The jury found W. Carmen guilty on four separate counts: 1st degree murder, burglary, robbery and gross child neglect. He will now serve a life sentence without parole.

The jury did reserve the option to suggest mercy be offered to Carmen, which means they could have delivered a guilty verdict with the suggestion that Carmen be offered parole after serving 15 years. While the jury was temporarily deadlocked on this issue, they ultimately decided against it.

