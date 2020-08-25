Williamson receives 16-24 year sentence

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan today requested and received a 16-24 year sentence from Judge John Vavra on Brian WIlliamson for two violent acts that occurred on March 29, 2020.

Flanagan, at sentencing, noted the brutality of the event and urged the court to impose a maximum sentence. Judge Vavra agreed with the prosecutor’s office and even commented that the report from his probation office about the defendant was one of the worst that he has seen since he has been on the bench.

“The defendant was found guilty at a jury trial a few weeks ago. Judge Vavra heard all of the evidence so we think that he did the right thing in imposing this sentence. Mr. Williamson is a violent human being and Judge Vavra is making sure that he will be in prison for at least the next 16 years. Thus, he will not be harming anyone for a long time to come.” said Flanagan.

Flanagan commended the victims for having the courage to take the witness stand and provide testimony against Mr. Williamson. “It is not easy to confront a person who caused you such tremendous injury. However, our victims did in this case and really helped ensure a guilty verdict,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan also commended the joint effort between the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Martins Ferry Police Department. Their swift action and thorough investigation also played an integral part of our office securing a conviction, said Flanagan.