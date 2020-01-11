Wind Advisory in effect until 1:00 PM Sunday

ALL COUNTIES WITHIN OHIO AND W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wind Advisory is in effect until Sunday, January 12th at 1:00 PM. Wind gusts up to 50 miler per hour (mph) are expected. Sustained winds will also be up to 25 mph, coming mostly out of the southwest. Unsecured objects, trees, and power lines can be blown around and/or knocked over. Power outages are very possible. Travel can be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Though it already has been breezy today, winds will pick up and become strong through the overnight hours. So it is especially important to take note since this is a vulnerable time where most individuals are sleeping.

Just north and west of the immediate Ohio Valley area, a High Wind Warning is in effect until 6:00 AM on Sunday. (Highlighted in blue on image.) That is where gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Sustained winds will be up to 30 mph. Winds will be damaging across the region and it is important to stay vigilant, remain away from wooded areas, and avoid windows/ stay on lower levels of your home.

Rain showers are expected with the approaching system, with heavier downpours possible at times. Roughly half of an inch of rain is likely. A thunderstorm or two may occur, as well.

There is also a Flood Warning just west of New Philadelphia, (indicated by green rectangle on image) until 1/13/2020 at 1:00 AM.

