Wind Advisory Monday in the Ohio Valley

ALL IMMEDIATE OHIO VALLEY COUNTIES (WTRF)- A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 6:00 AM Monday morning until 8:00 PM Monday night. Southwest winds are expected to gust up to 50 miles per hour (mph). Sustained winds will be from 20-30 mph throughout the day. Downed power lines and power outages may ensue in addition to downed trees and limbs. Secure outdoor items and use caution while driving, especially if having to operate a high-profile vehicle.

Safeguard from damaging winds. High winds are the biggest threat Monday, but severe AM storms may produce hail and an isolated tornado.

Steady rain is expected overnight into Monday morning, with a few thunderstorms possible throughout the AM hours. This could lead to even stronger winds and heavier downpours. Stay alert for the potential for localized flooding. Showers should diminish by midday.

Mountain ridges to the east are under a High Wind Warning until 8:00 PM Monday night. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible there.