WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the Ohio Valley. The advisory will go into place 10pm Tuesday evening and will run until 12pm Wednesday noontime.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that the Feels like Temperatures will easily drop below freezing for an extended period of time. These dangerously cold tempers could lead to hypothermia and any bare exposed skin could develop frostbite in 30-40 minutes.

Temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will dip into the single digits with Feels like Temperatures as cold as -15 degrees.

Make sure to bundle up in layers, cover any bare exposed skin, and give your car a couple minutes to warm up before heading out.