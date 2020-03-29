Windy Advisory in effect until 9 PM

WTRF- After a turbulent Saturday that brought widespread flooding across portions of the Ohio Valley, very strong winds dominate Sunday.

A Windy Advisory is in place until 9 PM tonight. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour (mph) are possible. Secure outdoor objects and be prepared for downed power lines and trees, which could result in power outages. Use caution while driving, especially high-profile vehicles.

Winds are expected to stay elevated through tonight. Monday brings breezy conditions as well, but gusts should be at 25 mph or less.

