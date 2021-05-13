Wingstop Goes Viral With Sexual Innuendo Replies

(WTRF)- A sexual tweet about wing sauce lead to restaurant chain Wingstop to go viral.

Twitter user @kaykookiedough loves Wingstop ranch so much that she made the tweet below.

Wingstop responded with ‘it’s a special white sauce but it does not contain’ with an image of a nut.

The full conversation was posted by a twitter user claiming Wingstop is ‘freaky ass hell’ and you can view it below.

One person claimed after reading the thread that we all need to get vaccinated ASAP

If there’s romance in the air, we will keep you updated.

