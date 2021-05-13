Wingstop Goes Viral With Sexual Innuendo Replies

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 29: Wingstop Charities and Jalen Rose celebrate the academic achievements of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy students in Detroit who achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher last semester on April 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wingstop)

(WTRF)- A sexual tweet about wing sauce lead to restaurant chain Wingstop to go viral.

Twitter user @kaykookiedough loves Wingstop ranch so much that she made the tweet below.

wingstop ranch gotta have nut in it no way it’s just that good — k🍪 (@kaykookiedough) May 12, 2021

Wingstop responded with ‘it’s a special white sauce but it does not contain’ with an image of a nut.

it's a special white sauce but it does not contain🌰😂 — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) May 12, 2021

The full conversation was posted by a twitter user claiming Wingstop is ‘freaky ass hell’ and you can view it below.

Boy wingstop freaky ass hell pic.twitter.com/NzsO1ddSB9 — Makaveli (@TimsDatDude_) May 12, 2021

One person claimed after reading the thread that we all need to get vaccinated ASAP

we need to get everyone vaccinated asap this is not right pic.twitter.com/osBz1fR46k — amy b (@arb) May 13, 2021

If there’s romance in the air, we will keep you updated.