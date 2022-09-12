DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August.

Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFelice

Bros. Pizza has since expanded to locations all over the Ohio Valley and Central Ohio.



“Being Italian, we like to eat, and we like to cook,” says DeFelice. “All of our recipes are familyoriented and handed down through generations. The key is to use quality ingredients, keep

recipes simple and consistent. Our growth has been slow and calculated – we don’t have the

desire to be the biggest, just the best!”



The restaurant chain now includes nine stores, including: Martins Ferry, Newark, Shadyside, St.

Clairsville and Wintersville (Ohio) and Bethlehem, Follansbee, Moundsville and Wheeling (West

Virginia).

They offer delivery and carry-out from an extensive menu, as well as catering for

banquets, weddings and events