WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Life Hub Winter Shelter just opened in Wheeling two nights ago.

That news has prompted many Ohio Valley residents to ask how they can help the homeless.

Shelter officials say donations of coats, hats, socks, gloves, underwear, and long johns of all sizes are needed.

Volunteers would be welcomed during the day, when the homeless are not there, to help prepare for the coming night.

“The types of things that we would need help volunteering with during the day would be changing the bedding, making the beds again for the following day. We would help with stocking, re-stocking supplies that were used the night before. And just having people here who just really have a heart and passion who want to help the homeless population to succeed.” Melissa Adams | Wheeling Homeless Liaison

They would also welcome financial contributions.

Checks can be sent to the Life Hub, in care of the Wheeling Housing Authority, P.O. Box 281, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003.

Or you can donate online at their website.