Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas including Southeastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle for Saturday’s winter system.

Winter Storm Watch for OH, PA, and WV for Saturday March 12th.

The watch goes into effect at 1 AM Saturday morning and expires 1 AM Sunday morning.

The winter weather headline was issued due to high confidence in plowable snow and hazardous weather for the region.

Breezy winds, blowing snow, and wind chills in the teens will be present for the morning hours of Saturday. Reduced visibility could make driving treacherous across the region, be careful if you must go out early in the day.