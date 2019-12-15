Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday morning

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until December 16th at 10:00 AM across the majority of the Ohio Valley’s immediate counties. Just to the east in Garrett County, MD, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until December 16th at 7:00 PM, due to the atmospheric interactions with the high sloping terrain. Southern counties within the immediate area are under an Areal Flood Watch until December 17th at 7:00 PM.

Although at this time a portion of the immediate counties situated to the north are not under an advisory, the hazardous conditions are likely still applicable and caution must be taken while driving.

Snow is expected to move in on Sunday night. Snow will last overnight until Monday morning. The Ohio Valley may receive just over 1 inch (“) total in snowfall accumulation. Higher elevations (mainly just out of the immediate area) may receive 2-4 inches.

Freezing rain is likely to occur from as early as 4:00 AM Monday morning until 10:00 AM Monday morning. Freezing rain poses a serious danger to driving. Slippery roads will exist during the Monday morning commute. Adjust speeds, slow down, and avoid travel, if possible, during the early morning. Little ice accumulation is expected. Highway overpasses and bridges always freeze first. Higher elevations will have an even greater threat to travel.

Snow and freezing rain will taper off in the late morning Monday. By Monday night, rain and sleet will take over the Ohio Valley. Up to 0.50″ of sleet accumulation is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. A wintry mix is then likely Tuesday morning with the chance for all snow at times in the afternoon.

