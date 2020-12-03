Winterizing your Car this Season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Winter is upon us, which means our cars are in need of an inspection to make sure they’re ready to take on the ice and snow. One thing you should do is pop your hood, check for erosion, check your fluid levels and don’t forget to check your battery’s strength.



“If you have a battery that’s weak, it will actually die with the cold weather. The cold weather damages the cells and it will cause your battery to fail,” said Larry Witzberger, owner of ASAP Auto Care.



Larry says his business has been busy since the Valley’s first snowfall a few days ago, One of the biggest concerns of customers… tire pressure.



“You want to have your tire pressures checked on your car because as the cold comes the tire pressure will decrease by a couple pounds.”

When you’re driving down the road, be sure to listen to the noises your vehicle is making. Certain sounds could indicate the need for a maintenance inspection.

“This belt, on the outside, it looks fine, there’s nothing wrong with it, but these cracks in the belt started making a little bit of a noise from it slipping because there’s no tension, you can see all of the cracks in the belt,” said Witzberger.

And don’t forget to keep some items in your car to use in the case of an emergency.

“A blanket, hahaha, would be the main thing. I’m a diabetic so something to eat if you’re going to be there for a while,” said Witzberger.