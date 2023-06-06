OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Soon there will be a new face representing part of Ohio County in the West Virginia State Legislature.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Diana Winzenreid to serve the 4th District.

Winzenreid said she’s honored, humbled and excited by this opportunity.

Winzenreid is originally from Wheeling and wants to do whatever she can to make things better in the area.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity. I really look forward to to serving and being more involved in the community. I moved back in 2016 after kind of moving all around Ohio. Valley’s always been home and I love it here, so anything I can do to make things positive for the future.” Diana Winzenreid, Appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates 4th District

She previously consulted for Fortune 100 companies and was a sales executive here at WTRF.

“I think the most important thing is to let the district and the constituents guide me on what is most important to them. So, I really look forward to having conversations with business owners, the nonprofits and the community to find out what’s the most important thing to them.” Diana Winzenreid, Appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates 4th District

Winzenreid will fill the vacancy created by Erikka Storch who resigned her seat.

That term runs into 2024.

She said soon she will be heading to Charleston to meet with the Speaker of the House and begin her service.