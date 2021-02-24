With the beautiful weather in the Ohio Valley today, are we ready for spring?

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) Our weather team has been telling us that this was going to be a beautiful day. But seeing was believing.

People were out in the light, people of all ages were tossing off the winter doldrums, and just enjoying being outside.

The lake at Wheeling Park is still partially frozen. There’s still snow on the ground. But the footprints are leaving a deeper dent than last week. The melt has begun.

Parents and kids at the Stifel swings and jungle gyms–NOT bundled up–for the first time in months. Older kids were out enjoying the day. Grown-ups weren’t immune to spring fever either. Or their dogs.

Today we’re getting ready. Cleaning everything up. Getting ready for our tomorrow.

Car washes had waiting lines all day. Drivers all had the same idea to get salt and all traces of winter off their vehicles. Everyone is And getting ready for spring.

Today’s high reached 61 degrees. The average temp for this date is 44. And it was pretty windy, with gusts up to 39 miles per hour. Many thanks to Doctor Dave for those numbers!