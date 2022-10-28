OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

If you want to have an excellent meal prepared by chefs, compete to win prizes and have an evening of fun and entertainment, mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first-ever event will be called “Nail City Chefs” and will be a fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

The main entertainment will be two well-known chefs preparing a meal side-by-side, while patrons enjoy their own meal and watch the battle unfold.

It will be held at the Highlands Events Center.

The sit-down dinner will be prepared by the two chefs who are this year’s contenders.

There will be signature craft beers, cocktails, ice cream and popcorn that you won’t find anywhere else.

“In one night, you can go out and have a good evening and have fun and a great dinner and entertainment and support both the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling and Health Right,” said Becky Shilling Rodocker, executive director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. “So it’s a no-brainer that you can have a great night and kill two birds with one stone.”

“It is Chef Adam of Chef and Company and Chef Rocco of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston going head to head in a secret ingredient battle that they will not know until the event begins,” said Susan Hagan, event coordinator. “So they will be cooking with three secret ingredients in front of a live audience of people who will be eating a sit down dinner also prepared by Adam and Rocco.”

“We are going to have a silent auction and a chance auction,” said Dee Phillips, assistant director of Health Right. “We have silent auction items like a WVU basket and a bourbon tasting with Rabbi Lief. We have a symphony basket. We have large baskets and chances for smaller items that people are eligible to bid on.”

Each chef is donating a private dinner at a later date for someone to win.

The chef will go to the winner’s home and prepare a dinner for eight.

Now back to the event, Nail City Chefs night will start at 5:30 with the doors opening and at 6:30 the sit down dinner will be served and the competition will take place.

To purchase tickets, log on to WHR.HOME.QTEGO.NET/ or for more information, call (304) 233-1135.