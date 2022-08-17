OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – During Wednesday evening’s regular meeting, the West Liberty University Board of Governors has rejected a motion for a one year contract extension for university President Dr. W. Franklin Evans.

The vote was 8-4 against a contract extension that would have run from Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Evans was selected to service as WLU’s President back in November of 2020, officially taking over in 2021. He replaced President Dr. Stephen Greiner, who has served in the position for 4 years. Evans was the first black President in the school’s 183 year history at the time.

Dr. Evans’ tenure as President was marred by a plagiarism scandal in 2021, which led to the WLU Board of Governors to vote 10-0 to publicly censure him in November of that year.

