WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University held a dedication ceremony for their new athletic complex on campus Sunday.

The school welcomed the West Family Athletic Complex and Tim Weaver Memorial Track to the hilltop earlier this fall.

The dedication honored Gary E. and Flip West, credited as the largest donors in university history.

The West family made a $1 million contribution to the West Family Athletic Complex.

The new athletic complex features an artificial turf field, surrounded by an eight-lane all-weather track.

Tim Weaver, a former track and field coach at WLU, was also honored at the ceremony.

With the addition of the Tim Weaver Memorial Track, West Liberty track and field teams will now have the ability to host meets on campus.

Following the dedication ceremony, the Hilltoppers faced off against the University of Charleston for a soccer doubleheader.