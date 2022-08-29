OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be a new professional at West Liberty University this fall to provide assistance to students with potential Title IX infractions.

Kate Billings, the Title Nine Coordinator says that the University is excited to offer another confidential resource for its students to utilize. The assistance will come from Lindsay Manor — who is an employee of the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center.

Her new role will to act as a Campus Advocate and Prevention Specialist.

The campus advocate will be on campus a couple days a week for students to utilize as a resource. Sometimes going to a university member may not be in their wheelhouse, they may not feel comfortable yet talking to us. So to be able to offer that person here where they don’t have to find a ride off campus, or have to come and talk to us, we think is a really great resource.” Kate Billings, Title IX Coordinator

Manor will NOT be playing a role in the legal aspect of Title Nine. Her office will be located in the suite where Campus Counseling is housed in the College Union.