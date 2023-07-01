WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police in Wheeling say one woman was injured by a gunshot wound Friday night.

The incident is said to have occurred around 9:45 p.m.

Officers met the woman in the 1200 block of Chapline Street, but they don’t know exactly where the incident happened.

She was taken Wheeling Hospital for a minor head injury and has been released.

Police say the victim’s account of events is not consistent with the statements officers received at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

You can call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 if you have any more information.