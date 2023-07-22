PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — It’s a day all little girls dream of. They spend their childhood fantasizing about their big day and then months, sometimes years, prepping every little detail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The most essential detail on that big day is undoubtedly the dress. Women spend hours upon hours looking to say yes to that perfect dress.

Like many brides, Nicole Delgado found her perfect dress. Her wedding came and went without a hitch, and then it was time to get the dress cleaned to put away in hopes that one day she would have a daughter to pass it down to.

That is when things became not so perfect. A few weeks after dropping the dress off at a local cleaner in Squirrel Hill, she learned that they had closed down.

She was lucky enough to run across someone cleaning out the building, but sadly she was too late.

She says that it appears the landlord had the building cleaned out, and everything in it brought to Goodwill.

That is when her search started. She stopped at every local Goodwill in hopes of finding her beloved dress. She even went to social media in hopes someone would recognize it.

The size 10, white dress, from Casablanca Bridal, is a scalloped A-line gown with a beaded band accent at the waist. There is beaded lace over a silky satin that is finished with eyelash fringe.

7News spoke to Delgado, who says she has spoken to many Goodwill stores where it could possibly have been taken. She also said that she reached out to the business owner to see if they used a preservation company. She stated that the business owner’s family told her they weren’t in the country right now, but she left messages in the hopes they would call her back. She said that she is trying to clarify if they did the preservation in-house or if it’s possible that it had been sent off and is still with a third party.

She says she is willing to pay whoever might have gotten it, whatever they paid for it, to get it back.

If you have seen this dress in Pittsburgh, you can message Delgado through her Facebook messenger.