WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says a female victim was stabbed in Center Wheeling this afternoon and was taken to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

He says there are possibly two victims in the attack.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim, who has not been named, is reported to have multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing happened on the 2200 block of Lane E around 1:00 p.m.

Police say moments later, a man showed up at Wheeling Fire Department Headquarters saying he was assaulted in the area.

Their status is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Stay tuned to 7News for this developing story.