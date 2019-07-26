Woman tells officers she wanted to give turpentine to pregnant teen to abort baby, 2 arrested

MCDOWELL, WV (WVNS) — A woman out of McDowell County admitted to officers she wanted to give turpentine to a pregnant teenager to abort the baby, according to court documents.

Troopers said Sharon Baker and Daniel Atwell were arrested on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Court documents state the investigation stated when troopers received a sexual abuse complaint involving Atwell, who is 24-years-old, and a 15-year-old girl.

Daniel Atwell Musgshot

Baker allegedly gave Atwell permission to have a sexual relationship with the teenage girl.

Baker said when she found out the girl was pregnant, she bought her Plan B, also known at the morning-after pill. She said it did not work so she planned on giving the teenager turpentine to drink and abort the baby.

Baker and Atwell are charged with sex crimes. Baker is out on bond while Atwell remains in jail.