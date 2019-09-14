Grandmother uses hair dryer disguised as radar gun to slow speeding cars

MISSOULA, Mont. (CNN/WTRF) — Patti Baumgartner, a mother and grandmother, wants cars in her neighborhood to slow down for people’s safety.

“They forget to slow down and there are a lot of people that are complaining about that they can’t walk or ride their bikes,” said Patti Baumgartner, an Honorary Trooper. “I wouldn’t even attempt riding a bike around.”

Therefore, she took matters into her own hands.

“We were talking about maybe something would slow the cars down,” said Patti Baumgartner. “So, we decided to put me in a chair and I guess, use the hair dryer as a speed thing.”

Baumgartner’s son took a picture of her and tweeted it out to a trooper, hoping to catch authorities attention. And it did!

“I thought it was hilarious,” said Trooper Noah Pesola of the Montana Highway Patrol. “I think that we have a speed issue in Montana and I thought it was a great creative idea for the public to try and combat that a little bit without making people too upset.”

Trooper Pesola liked it so much that he gave Baumgartner a special title — Honorary Trooper.

“It’s not official or anything like that for the honorary trooper, which is kinda what I called it,” said Trooper Noah Pesola. “The best thing I could think of was give her a trooper hat and a badge to make her look a little more official.”

Baumgartner says she can’t tell if her white hair dryer really slowed cars down.

But she plans on using it again to bring awareness to speeding cars in the neighborhood.