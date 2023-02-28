WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Twelve different organizations serving women and girls in the Ohio Valley have been given some good news.

On Tuesday, The Women’s Giving Circle held a recognition reception at the Oglebay’s Stifel Arts Center to honor the latest award recipients.

WGC is an initiative of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley and has just announced it’s giving more than $42,000 to certain projects that focus on women and girls in eight counties in the Ohio Valley.

Some of the recipients of the grants include the Crittonton Foundation, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, SMART-Center, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless and the Ohio Valley Health Center.

Members of the Women’s Giving Circle spoke to 7News ahead of the reception about their mission.

Our mission is empowering women through philanthropy and that’s twofold. Empowering the women that was we give to as well as empowering future leaders of our community who become members of the Women’s Giving Circle and that was our intention from the beginning. Kris Molnar, Women’s Giving Circle Member

The Women’s Giving Circle has awarded more than $475,000 to projects over the past eleven years.

You can go to check out their website at www.cfov.org and you can call their number at 304-242-3144.