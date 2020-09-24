Women’s soccer prepared for top-10 matchup with Oklahoma State on Friday

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road for a top-10 matchup at No. 6 Oklahoma State on Friday, Sept. 25. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with all the action with the match’s live stream, courtesy of Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Additionally, live stats are provided by okstate.com.

“(Oklahoma State) is very dynamic in the attack,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “They’re returning some All-Big 12 First Teamers, so I think we’re going to see different types of pressure from them. It’s going to be a really good opportunity for us to see where we’re at, especially against the No. 6 team in the country.”

Friday marks the 11th meeting between the Mountaineers (2-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Cowgirls (2-0, 2-0 Big 12). WVU is 9-1 all-time against Oklahoma State, winning the first nine matches of the series, which dates back to 2012. Last season, OSU earned its first-ever win over the Mountaineers in a 2-1 victory on Oct. 17, 2019, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

WVU is 3-0 all-time in Stillwater and 55-7-5 on the road since the start of the 2014 season.

The Mountaineers have defeated a top-15 opponent in 14 of the last 15 seasons, including 20 victories over top-10 foes since 2005. Friday’s contest is WVU’s first against a ranked opponent this season.

West Virginia is coming off a 4-1 win over Kansas State in the 2020 home opener on Sept. 18, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. After conceding an early goal, sophomore forward Enzi Broussard tied the match at 1 in the 11th minute, before sophomore defender Nicole Payne tallied the eventual game-winner in the 13th. Broussard added a second goal on the night in the 54th, marking her first career multi-goal performance, before sophomore defender Julianne Vallerand put the finishing touches on the home win with a goal in the 68th minute.

WVU outshot K-State, 17-4, in the win, including 12-2 in shots on goal. The Mountaineers also held a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Following the match, Broussard was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Sept. 21, and was included in the honorable mentions for TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Women’s Team of the Week on Sept. 22.

Broussard enters Friday’s match ranking No. 1 nationally in shot accuracy (1.000) and No. 8 in total goals (2). As a team, West Virginia ranks No. 5 nationally in goals (6) and No. 6 in total points (18).

Oklahoma State is led by 16th-year coach Colin Carmichael, who has posted a 208-84-41 mark in Stillwater. OSU, the reigning Big 12 regular-season champion, has opened the new campaign with a 3-0 win at Kansas State on Sept. 12, and a 2-1 victory over Iowa State on Sept. 18.

The Cowgirls, who were picked to finish second in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, finished 16-3-3 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

Senior forward Gabriella Coleman and junior midfielder Grace Yochum lead the Cowgirls with two goals apiece to start the year. Yochum finished with a team-high 11 goals in 2019.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.