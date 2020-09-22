Women’s soccer tabbed No. 4 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll

by: Sam Coniglio

West Virginia women’s soccer is back near the top of the national rankings.

A pair of wins to start their 2020 put the Mountaineers at No. 4 in the first edition of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was announced Tuesday.

North Carolina is the top squad for the inaugural 2020 poll, with Florida State, Clemson, WVU and Texas A&M rounding out the top five. This season, the poll consists of just 15 teams and only considers teams competing this fall.

WVU is the highest-ranked of four Big 12 teams to make the poll, along with No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Kansas and No. 14 TCU.

After taking wins from Iowa State and Kansas State in their first two matchups, the Mountaineers head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the sixth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

