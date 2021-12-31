Wondering what on earth to do with your “real” Christmas tree…how about giving back to Mother Earth

The legs of a man pulling the old christmas tree away

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – (WTRF) One organization in Ohio is already wondering, “What will you do with your Christmas tree after taking off the very last ornament?”

The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District wants to know about “real” trees and not the artificial ones and here’s why.

This is the second year the Belmont S.W.C.D. is asking for real trees so they can repurpose them for wildlife habitat.

District Program Administrator Hannah Carpenter says they sink the trees to the bottom of ponds for the fish habitat while they make brush piles for the rabbit habitat in an effort to give back.

Carpenter says you can drop off “real” trees only behind the Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s office located at 130 West Main Street in Saint Clairsville.

She also says beginning Saturday you can call the number listed at the bottom of your screen and their office will come to get your tree.

The number is 740-526-0027 if you would like to make an appointment for a pick up.

Again,that is “real’ Christmas trees only.