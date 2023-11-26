MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wonders Oddities Expo is returning to the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville next weekend, December 2 & 3.

Bringing back a variety of entertainment, tattoos, and wares, Oddities creators say it’s the perfect place to get your holiday shopping done for those interested in the macabre.

There will be a free photo op with Krampus and a drawing for a $500 tattoo each day.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.

The two-day event starts Saturday, December 2, from 12-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

