Woodsdale Elementary unveils plaque to thank everyone that helped make their new playground possible

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a celebration at Woodsdale Elementary School this evening to thank everyone involved that helped to create their new playground.

This new space was a labor of love that took years to complete, and the whole community was involved. There were over 400 individual sponsors, not to mention everyone that put in the labor to bring this dream to life. The COVID pandemic had put a halt on a formal event to thank everyone, but tonight the PTO and the Playground Committee were able to unveil a special plaque to celebrate everyone’s effort.

We spoke to Kathleen Wack with the playground committee, who explained the vision for this project, and offered her gratitude.

“We had a huge vision, and we started with this vision and thinking about it in different phases. So, we kept saying ‘go big or go home.’ We definitely knew we wanted to have this space for the children of our school and the community. And we weren’t willing to wait, so we wanted to make it happen.” “Thank you. Thank you to every single person that helped make this happen throughout the whole community, the whole city of Wheeling. When you look at a child’s face when they come out here to play then you know it was worth it.” Kathleen Wack, Woodsdale PTO, Playground Committee\

And there are still some more plans for the playground in the works. There will be a sensory garden and a calm down corner for the kids as well, where they can relax, and even learn a little bit about things like botany and other sciences.