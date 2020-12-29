Working out more important now than ever

With 2020 finally winding down many folks are thinking about making that New Years Resolution. Local fitness experts recommend starting an new exercise routine.

They say that because of COVID-19, getting in shape and staying healthy is now more important than ever. People with hypertension, heart disease and diabetes are at high risk for the coronavirus.

They say that exercise improve all of those factors, and there is no better time to get started than the New Year.

This year more than ever when you think about promise and hope of the new year. With the vaccines penetrating into the community, people can really think about taking care of themselves and we know those who are physically active are at less risk with the covid pandemic. Joe Slavik. Director, Howard Long Wellness Center

They say that, with COVID vaccines on the horizon, new years would be a great time to get that gym membership. They also say most gyms follow strict safety guidelines. Those include staff members wearing gloves, mask requirements and social distancing.