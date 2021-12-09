WPHS Cheerleading Team heads to Huntington for West Virginia State Cheer Championship

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Wheeling Park High School Cheerleading Team took one more practice run Thursday night before heading to West Virginia State Cheer Championship in Huntington.

Parents and supporters cheered the team on as they prepared one last time before this Saturday’s competition for the State Championship in Class AAA.

The team has won six out of the last seven titles.

Varsity Cheerleading Coach Shawna Shepherd says the team has to do a lot of tumbling and high level stunts plus show plenty of excitement and energy at the AAA level.

“I’m extremely honored and proud of these kids. I’m honored to be their coach. We spend six days a week with each other. More than they spend with their own families. We’re a little family and their brothers and sisters and they’re my kids at the end of the day too just as much as their parents, but they’re a great group of kids. They all have above a 3.5 GPA and I am so proud of them.” Shawna Shepherd, WPHS Varsity Cheerleading Coach

Again, the Wheeling Park High School Cheerleading Team will compete this Saturday night, December 11th, at 6 PM at Marshall University.