BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event, Follansbee played host Thursday night to the Wreaths Across America Truck.

Follansbee was the last stop for this particular truck, which started its journey in Maine, hauling 5,643 wreaths. Wreaths Across America is an organization dedicated to honoring veterans by placing wreaths on their graves at more than 3,400 locations across all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Eric Fithyan, owner of Chambers and James Funeral Homes tells us they received their order of wreaths purchased by local residents for their loved ones, and welcomed the truck, along with the State Captain of the West Virginia Patriot Guard.

“This is our 8th year of doing Wreaths Across America. As well as the wreaths that come here, we also donated wreaths to be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, which is located in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and is our local national cemetery.” ERIC FITHYAN, Owner of Chambers and James Funeral Homes

“I have my set route that I do every year. This is my 5th year coming here to Follansbee. I love coming here, Eric puts on a great program, the community here welcomes us. So it’s good to be a part of something good, you know?” CHUCK ANDREWS, with Harry Ball Trucking from Cleveland, OH

National Wreaths Across America Day is this Saturday, December 17th. Visit their website for more details.