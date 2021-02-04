Wrestling hall of famer, Bobby Douglas, remembers his time in the Ohio Valley

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF)- Growing up in Bridgeport Ohio, the community helped wrestling Hall of Famer, Bobby Douglas, realize his potential at a young age.

““I was very fortunate to have one of the all-time great coaches, George Kovalick and not only was it Kovalick but there were other good coaches at Bridgeport high school.

Most of the men around there, kind of looked after me because they knew I didn’t have father and my mother wasn’t with me. I was being raised by my grandmother so I had too many parents,” said Douglas.

Bobby made his way to West Liberty University. As a member of the inaugural Hilltopper wrestling team in 1962, he made headlines, winning the NAIA national championship at 130 pounds.

He then transferred Oklahoma State University. He says going out west was an eye opener for racism in America.

“I got to Oklahoma and I found out just how bad racism was. It was different. Totally different and I adjusted, it was a real adjustment but I did adjust,” said Douglas.

Still, Bobby remained focused on wrestling and his studies while in Oklahoma.

“My teammates which are too many to even try to remember were responsible, they stood by me and we were an athletic family,” said Douglas.

Bobby made it to the Olympic teams in 1964 and 1968. But it was here, he realized the truth about wrestling in the Olympics at that time.

“The Olympics in wrestling was somewhat corrupt and it wasn’t because of race, it was because of various countries and how wrestling was controlled by the officials,” said Douglas.

Coaching is a big passion of Bobbys. His career includes stints at Iowa State and Arizona State. While at Arizona State, Bobby led the Sun Devils to an NCAA team title in 1988.

“Wrestling put me in touch with a class of people that I really, really respect. Of all the people that I know, the wrestling families, I respect the most because they work hard, they’re fair, they love this country and they’re willing to help others,” said Douglas.

For honoring black history, I’m Caroline Peters, working for you.