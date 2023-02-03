Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured.

On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people were injured.

One of the injuries was critical, and that individual was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Officials do not know why one of the drivers was driving in the wrong direction. It is also unknown which of the two drivers was taken to Pittsburgh.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Weirton P.D. and the West Virginia State Police.

