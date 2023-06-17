WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today, June 17, WTRF and Helping Heroes held the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk.

Local businesses and community members got together to volunteer their time for this amazing event.

Every day as many as 44 Veterans lives are lost each day due to suicide. WTRF and Helping Heroes teamed up to raise awareness for the heroes of our country.

Participants walked for 44 minutes to represent the 44 veterans that could be lost each day.

The “No One Walks Alone” suicide awareness walk was held as part of Nexstar Broadcasting’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring on Saturday, June 17, at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

All proceeds will be benefit Helping Heroes.