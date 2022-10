OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was October of 1953, everyone “liked Ike”, West Virginia’s own Chuck Yeager had just broken the sound barrier and WTRF signed on for the first time.

It’s been 69 years since WTRF went on the air in the upper Ohio Valley. WTRF has been part of everything from presidential campaigns to the great area festivals.

Everyone here wants to thank our loyal viewers and hopes for another 7 decades.