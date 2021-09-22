WTRF Hosts latest Ohio Valley Job Fair at New Facility

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for a job, WTRF has held 2-3 job and career fairs every year since 2013. Today at the Highland Sports Complex, the recruitment process took place as businesses and community members gathered to network.

Companies looking to hire filled up the new facility for the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair.

Today’s job fair was sponsored by Silverback Energy Services. The public was invited to come check out all of the job opportunities that are up for grabs and see the new facility.

Harvey Greenighe, General Manager at the Highland Sports Complex has transformed the basketball courts for today’s event and he says they can use the facility for many different things.

Great opportunity for them to have a bigger job fair for the community to get more people out here, and people filling these jobs. For all these different vendors out here. We are looking for anyone who is motivated and willing to learn for customer service staff, cashiers, cooks, and janitorial staff, for both full-time and part-time. Harvey Greenighe, General Manager at Highland Sports Complex

From sports, retail, restaurants and more, many different businesses are looking for willing employees to hire. Erin Bond attended today’s job fair in hope that her versatile experience will nail her a position.

I was an actor, I’m a director, writer, and choreographer. I know that that’s going to be a little hard for me to find the right job but I know it’s out there. I just think this is a great opportunity to meet different people, give my resume, and see what happens. Erin Bond, Community Member

One of the unique opportunities they have here today is that you can speak with a career consultant and they will look over your resume to give you some pointers.

Dylan Kimble, Business Partner for Career Strategy Consultants explained how important it is to have a good resume and that the look may differ for each job title. He’s taking a look at peoples resume to set them up for success.

We’re going to look at that and make sure it organized, it’s concise, it’s clear and then provide suggestions for them. Dylan Kimble, Business Partner for Career Strategy Consultants

Today’s consultation was free but you can also work with them over email. These job fairs are a good opportunity to get your name out there and network. If you’re looking for a job check out WTRF.com for the next job and career fair.