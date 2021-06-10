WTRF Job & Career Fair successfully brings job seekers and prospective employers together

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The first in-person job fair since the pandemic drew hundreds of eager participants and 60 different businesses.

Every business from hospital to hospitality was there. There were jobs that require training, like the West Virginia State Police. And jobs you could step right into, like at Dollar General and McDonald’s.

At Dairy Queen, they want fun, friendly applicants who are reliable.

“People who are willing to work,” explained Samantha Monroe, general manager of the Elm Grove Dairy Queen. “We have the hours, we have the money, we have the materials to train. We’ll bring you in and we’ll help you get where you need to be.”

At Enterprise, employees may do a number of things. “You could be up front helping rent the vehicles,” said Allene Conner, Enterprise talent acquisition expert. “Or you could be behind the scenes helping to prepare the vehicles to be rented, or sometimes even driving around town, picking up or dropping off our customers.”

At Chick Fil A in St. Clairsville, the owner/operator describes what they look for in an employee.

“Folks who have a bright and shining face, who love to serve others, connect with other people and are willing to dig deep and do a lot of hard things but have a lot of fun doing it,” said Stacy Austin.

Sodexo Dining Service makes the food at West Liberty University. “We need everything from baristas, cashiers, caterers, food prep, servers and even right now we need a new executive chef,” said Becky Bowman of Sodexo.

If you weren’t able to attend the job and career fair, that’s OK. “You can still go to our website, WTRF.com, and see a full list of every business,” said Lauren Hersey, WTRF general sales manager. “And just because you missed the job fair doesn’t mean you can’t apply to one of these great businesses.”